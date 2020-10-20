UK: 10-year-old Sleeps In Tent For Over 200 Days, Raises £75k For Medical Centre

UK’s 10-year-old boy has been sleeping in a tent outside his home for more than 200 days in memory of two family friends and has raised over £75,000 or Rs 71 lakhs for a health care centre. As per BBC report, Max Woosey from Braunton found inspiration to sleep out every night in the tent that was given to him by his friend and neighbour Rick Abbott. The 74-year-old told the 10-year-old to “promise me you’ll have an adventure in here”, before dying from cancer.

LOVE that Max's fan-mail and donations managed to reach him like this @RoyalMail! He's a fundraising superstar, camped out for 200+ nights to support the hospice, and his story has gone global! Encourage him along with a donation at https://t.co/yfID8kI2QV. pic.twitter.com/qW2L2t8ikj — North Devon Hospice (@NDevonHospice) October 19, 2020

Since then, Max has reportedly raised thousands of pounds for the North Devon Hospice that took care of Rick and his wife in their final days. Max has said that the best part about sleeping in a tent was “escaping” his parents and then getting the liberty to “read the Beano for as long as you want”. However, the worst part was to find the ants’ nest underneath the tent and the weather. While talking to BBC, the 10-year-old expressed that “sometimes” he gets freaked out especially when its a stormy weather but added, “I wouldn’t say I get scared”.

Despite some exceptions, max Woosey has reportedly said that he now prefers to sleep in the tent over being indoors. Not only does he enjoy listening to the birds but also the weather “battering” against the tent. As per reports, he started sleeping outdoors on March 28 on hearing that hospice fundraising events were being cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In its aftermath, Max decided to sleep in the tent and has extended the challenge by sleeping the same way for a year.

Max’s tent has been replaced

As per reports, the tent given to Max by Rick could not last long and so it has been replaced. His family is even looking for appropriate gears for camping. Max’s mother, Rachel Woosey told the media outlet that the medical centre had extended its support to neighbour Sue when she had died in 2017 and even enabled Rick’s friends to remain at home and “let him die peacefully”. The internet users have been hailing the boy as “extraordinary” and reposted his story across social media platforms. The hospice’s chief executive Stephen Roberts thanks the 10-year-old for his “phenomenal” efforts and noted that the money that he raised “could not come at a better time”.

What an extraordinary boy. Well done Max Woosey you are an inspiration to us all.

🥰 ♥️👍 https://t.co/t1cWxdfkeh — Irene 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧♥️🤍💙 (@hankunamatata26) October 18, 2020

When Rick Abbott knew he had only weeks left to live before dying of cancer, he crossed the street to give a tent to his schoolboy neighbour and told him: “Max, I want you to promise me you will have an adventure in it.”



Max Woosey, ten, promised his friend that he would. pic.twitter.com/8YlIuJxcGw — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) October 14, 2020

Legend. So proud of him. ❤️ You can sponsor his amazing efforts at https://t.co/kVfq0WFbNs https://t.co/aUclZe1x7U — North Devon Hospice (@NDevonHospice) October 14, 2020

