UK's Foreign Office Cat Lord Palmerston Retires As Mouse Catcher After 4 Years

Lord Palmerston, the resident cat at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, who has been affectionately named the Chief Mouser has recently announced retirement from diplomatic service. According got reports, Lord Palmerston has spent 4 years wit the diplomatic service and first arrived at the office in April 2016.

UK office's Cheif Mouser retires

Lord Palmerston quickly after coming to the UK Foreign office became an internet sensation and managed to amass a large following of 105,000 Twitter followers. The UK office’s Chief Mouser is also very well known for the territorial battles that took place with neighbouring Downing Street mouse-catcher Larry. Palmerston will spend his retirement in the English countryside with the family he has been spending the coronavirus lockdown with.

Lord Palmerston broke the news of his retirement on twitter by posting the image of an official retirement letter addressed to Sir Simon McDonald, the Permanent Under-Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the FCO wherein he stated how it was time for him to step away from the limelight. The letter also stated that Lord Palmerston spent his time away from the office much more ‘relaxing, quieter and easier’.

Here’s my favourite tree to climb ⬇️👌 pic.twitter.com/RXmbQxmSQz — Palmerston (@DiploMog) August 7, 2020

Read: Britain Braces For Record-breaking High Temperatures

Read: Britain Needs To Be 'realistic And Pragmatic' In Brexit Talks, Says German Minister

Even Sir Simon McDonald tweeted about Palmerston’s retirement and added that UK’s foreign office will surely miss his presence and more importantly his mouse catching abilities. In his tweet, McDonald stated that Palmerston enjoyed the countryside so much that he decided to reside there permanently.

In 2016 Palmerston arrived from @Battersea_ , mouser & social media phenomenon, with 105K @Twitter followers. After 4½ happy years @DiploMog retires at end of August: he’s enjoyed lockdown life in countryside so much, he’s decided to stay. Everyone @foreignoffice will miss him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wUCl7cWSGp — Sir Simon McDonald (@SMcDonaldFCO) August 7, 2020

Palmerston’s retirement tweet has already garnered over 6,000 likes and been retweeted 1.4 thousand times. Many of his followers shared pictures of their own cats and wished Palmerston a happy and relaxing retirement.

Read: Britain To Launch 90-minute Coronavirus Tests As Cases Continue To Increase

Read: Britain's Ex-Hong Kong Governor Accuses China Of Conducting 'outrageous Political Purge'

The Lady Freya wishes you a happy retirement, worthy adversary.... She still keeps her eye on her old stamping ground, and reads the DipTels on a regular basis... pic.twitter.com/kcu459N5tm — Robert Alexander (@GHSupremo) August 7, 2020

Priti Purr-tail wishes you a long and happy retirement 😽 pic.twitter.com/WTjwPwYPLP — Susie Govett (@susiegovett) August 7, 2020

Have a happy retirement, @DiploMog. Pippin can recommend long naps in the sun and commandeering any chair which is left vacant for more than 3 seconds.

We’re very happy you found your furever human 😻 pic.twitter.com/IEaxKumHoj — Mary Stokes (@stokes_the_fire) August 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.