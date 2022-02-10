A Stafford zoo hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator, Dave Largie, also described as “a highly experienced love song guru” to visit the park to encourage a group of endangered monkeys to help boost love this mating season. Trentham Monkey Forest, located in Stoke-on-Trent, hired the singer to serenade a group of Barbary macaques in the hope to help encourage the animals to mate and procreate.

The park has shared a video of Barbary macaque wandering around Dave Largieas he sang ‘Let’s Get It On’ from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 album of the same name.

Over the weekend, Monkey Forest had a VERY SPECIAL GUEST 😯!



The monkeys were treated to a LIVE PERFORMANCE from love song legend 'Marvin Gaye' to help boost the monkey love at the forest this mating season 😍



Read the full story here: https://t.co/sWUjkuzjgb pic.twitter.com/Hr88bISHhI — Trentham Monkey Forest (@Monkey_Forest) February 7, 2022

The zoon said on its website that in order to increase public awareness for the species, Trentham Monkey Forest in 2005 decided to allow people and provide the opportunity 'to observe the Barbary macaques in a setting very similar to their natural habitat'.

Barbary macaques- threatened to extinction

According to scholars, Macaca monkeys were once densely spread throughout North Africa, from Egypt and Libya to Morocco. but their numbers gradually decreased to extinction due to a severe decrease. As of today, they can only be found in some areas of Morocco and Algeria. Their numbers came even down when their main refuge became the Atlas Mountain Forests. As per the UK-based non-profit Barbary Macaque Awareness & Conservation, only about 8,000 Barbary macaques are left in the wild.

It is learned that in recent decades, Barbary macaques numbers have declined which are native to Algeria and Morocco due to deforestation and the illegal pet trade.

Margarita Astrálaga, director of the IUCN Center for Mediterranean Cooperation informed that decreasing numbers of this primate species could have wide repercussions throughout the ecosystem.

“Macaques are vital to disperse seeds in the forest. Without them, the very composition of the forest would change dramatically. Its disappearance could also affect the economic situation in Morocco as Barbary macaques attract a large number of tourists every year,” Astrálaga explained.

Some of the distinct features of the species include, the Barbary macaques have no tail nor do they have facial hair. Their life span is around twenty-two years. While the females weigh 11-15 kg, the males weigh 16-20 kg. These monkeys will mate in autumn and winter, with births following in spring or early summer.

(Image: @Monkey_Forest/Twitter)