'Ultimate Spaghetti Trick': This Unusual Pasta Hack Leaves Netizens Muddled

Pasta is something we all enjoy. It might be an Italian dish, but it has captured the hearts of many Indians. Consider how valuable it is to Italians. When an Italian Facebook user posted a bizarre pasta-making hack and passed it off as the best way to make spaghetti, she attracted the wrath of other hard-core Italian foodies. It's a quick and simple way to make pasta, but it's far from hygienic. The user has strewn all of the ingredients for the pasta recipe around the counter and served them cold and straight from the packet.

'Ultimate Spaghetti Trick'

The notorious video titled 'Ultimate Spaghetti Trick' was posted on Facebook by a woman named Lisa, and it went viral for all the usual things. With over 12k comments and 24 million views, this hack received the recognition it deserved, but it received more criticism than praise.

Lisa can be seen in the video pouring cold Prego tomato sauce, meatballs, Parmesan cheese powder and spaghetti onto her table. She then topped the base with packaged lettuce, packaged dressing, and a layer of cold, raw sliced breadsticks.

While making pasta, she said, "I am Italian and real Italians - this is how you make spaghetti." She proclaimed that this is the easiest way to make spaghetti for a crowd and that the family-style spaghetti should be swallowed straight from the counter.

Jarvis Johnson, an American YouTuber, retweeted the video, making Prego sauce almost trend on Twitter. However, the video is now deleted from his Twitter handle owing to a copyright issue.

Netizens find the video annoying

While some netizens found the trick interesting, some rebuked the process. One of the users wrote, "video idea: make a slip n slide but replace the water with spaghetti sauce and call it a TikTok life hack." Some also showed concern about hygiene. One user wrote, "this literally feels like it's from an alternate dimension. they're talking about assembling and serving spaghetti on the countertop like it's a good thing. this needs to be stopped." Another user wrote, "for me, it’s when she says “you don’t have to worry about a mess or anything like that" what trauma in these people’s lives caused them to hate plates so much."Some also shared some hilarious memes on the video.

