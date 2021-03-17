'Ultimate Wedding Crasher': Kid Throws Tantrums At Parents' Wedding; Watch Hilarious Video

A new video has surfaced on Instagram in which a little girl is throwing a tantrum at her parents' wedding. The Instagram user Sara Wickman has shared two videos of her wedding and they have gone viral. The video has caught the attention of netizens with the video getting 13.6 million views. People even took to comments section to express their views at the girl's action.

Girl throws tantrum at parents wedding

The first video shows the bride and groom holding hands during their vows and it is their daughter who is dressed in a white frock who stole the show at the wedding. Their daughter who was not in a good mood lies on the floor during that time. The clip ends with the girl's mother holding her during the wedding ceremony. She captioned the video alongside the caption, "The ultimate wedding crasher." Wickman posted another video in which the couple is exchanging rings. Wickman alongside wrote the caption, "Part two of our wedding ceremony events. I may or may not have dropped the ring. Take a look at the videos.

Since being shared, the two videos have gathered the attention of netizens. The first video has got more than 13.6 million views and another video has got 1.6 million views. Netizens took to comments section to express their views. One user wrote, "This is GOLD." "Aww , I love that momma held her", wrote another user. Another individual wrote, "YOU GO MAMA!! I think going into a wedding, just have a mindset to embrace what goes wrong. That’s what makes it “the perfect day”. Few users also shared their own experience. One user wrote, "My daughter was teething and had to be held by her dad during the vowels. Dribbling like Niagara Falls, we exchanged rings covered in slobber and tears." Another user wrote, "Now for me when my parents got married i wouldn’t stop crying and calling for my dad so the whole ceremony he held me, i was three years old."

