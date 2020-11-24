'Unbelievable Stupidity': Close Shave For Jogger After He Nearly Gets Hit By Train | WATCH

A spine chilling video shows a jogger narrowly escaping a train accident in the UK. The 15-second long clip was shared by Network Rail, which owns most of the UK’s rail infrastructure, warning others to not repeat the same mistake. “Unbelievable stupidity from a jogger using a level crossing without looking!,” the team wrote while sharing the clip.

Shot from the driver’s seat, the clip shows the jogger using the level crossing to get across the track, while the high-speed train is just meters away. However, what the rail network termed as absolute stupidity was the fact the jogger, wearing earphones, did not even look left or right before moving across the tracks.

Since shared, the clip has racked up over 2.4 thousand views while people have expressed their anger at the jogger’s carelessness. “Was the Runner High?” questioned a user asking if the jogger was intoxicated. While another wrote, “That kind of thing makes me so mad!”

Another Narrow escape

In a similar incident, another woman narrowly escaped death after a car smashed at a spot she was standing just a few seconds before. According to reports by international media, the woman has been identified as Karyn Johnson from Australia. The footage was captured in a CCTV camera of a nearby store called ‘FLICK ‘n’ FISH bait & tackle’. Store owner Gehad Tuameh posted the video on his shop’s Facebook page.

The 28 seconds short footage shows the woman put down her shopping bag as she turned around and moved away. In a blink of an eye, we can see a car speeding through the bus stop as it smashes her shopping bag. According to the caption of the video, the neighbour’s shop was seriously damaged. However, there were no casualties reported.

