Guy Sends Witty Resume To Ask Girl Out, Netizens Call It 'unbelievable Talent'

What’s Viral

While several people are using various online dating applications to find a partner, a Twitter user posted an image wherein a guy made a resume to ask her out.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Guy

While several people are using various online dating applications to find a partner, a Twitter user recently posted an image wherein a guy made a resume to ask her out on a date. It all started when the Twitter user, Kristii, asked the guy to send her a cover letter if he wanted to take her out on a date. According to the 'dating resume', the objective states that James wants to take her out on a date since he had a crush on her for four years. 

Unlike a traditional resume, James' 'dating resume' further also mentions his 'education qualification' and also his 'mating qualification'. Furthermore, James also gave references of three of the girls he had dated in the past. His 'dating resume' has now taken the internet by storm. 

'Unbelievable talent'

The tweet has received more than one lakh likes and it has also been tweeted almost 14,000 times. Several netizens have also commented on the tweet. While some said that Kristii should not date the guy as he was missing attention to detail by sending a resume instead of a cover letter, other also said that he should get a chance for his efforts. 

Published:
COMMENT
