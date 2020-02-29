Guy Sends Witty Resume To Ask Girl Out, Netizens Call It 'unbelievable Talent'

While several people are using various online dating applications to find a partner, a Twitter user recently posted an image wherein a guy made a resume to ask her out on a date. It all started when the Twitter user, Kristii, asked the guy to send her a cover letter if he wanted to take her out on a date. According to the 'dating resume', the objective states that James wants to take her out on a date since he had a crush on her for four years.

Unlike a traditional resume, James' 'dating resume' further also mentions his 'education qualification' and also his 'mating qualification'. Furthermore, James also gave references of three of the girls he had dated in the past. His 'dating resume' has now taken the internet by storm.

told a guy if he rly wanted to take me out on a date then he should send me a cover letter (jokingly ofc) but he actually sent me a resume??? pic.twitter.com/qjNnVImiyx — kristii🔮 (@kristiitat) February 25, 2020

READ: 'Potential Pandemic': Netizens Criticise Trump For Downplaying Coronavirus Outbreak

'Unbelievable talent'

The tweet has received more than one lakh likes and it has also been tweeted almost 14,000 times. Several netizens have also commented on the tweet. While some said that Kristii should not date the guy as he was missing attention to detail by sending a resume instead of a cover letter, other also said that he should get a chance for his efforts.

Everything was so charming until I saw the misogynistic language — kell bell 🧢 (@agirliguess) February 26, 2020

He Said "Mating Qualifications" He's 100% A Serial Killer. 😂 — Bitch Call Me Craig™ (@TR3ND_) February 27, 2020

READ: Trump Voters Lash Out At Garth Brooks For Endorsing Bernie Via 'Sanders' Jersey

Resume instead of cover letter? Insubordinate, no attention to detail, can’t take directions. Next 😂😂 — COCO (@southphxcoco) February 27, 2020

Unbelievable talent and sense of urgency by this young man! — Rex Pflueger (@rexpflueger) February 26, 2020

This is awesome. When my gf and I first dated, we had a “relationship contract” outlining what we wanted from each other. We met up at Gyu Kaku for our date with highlighters and all. Still together until this day! Lmao. — JG Win 🧢 (@jaygeeincali) February 27, 2020

Ok but the effort??? Uncanny. I hope you let him take you out even if it’s just once! Give the man a chance — harmony jones (@jonesharms) February 26, 2020

He says doesn't have mommy issues but then mentions his mom multiple times... seems suspicious pic.twitter.com/MGBB2Rl1tr — Christopherson (@AndrewChristo_) February 27, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.