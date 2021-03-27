Last Updated:

'Unbelievably Amazing': 140m High 'bending' Glass Bridge Leaves Netizens Stunned; See Pics

Another architectural marvel that has left the world amused comprises a bending glass bridge in China’s Zhejiang province. It has been named Ruyi Glass bridge.

An architectural marvel that has left the world amused comprises a bending glass bridge in China’s Zhejiang province. Officially named Ruyi Glass bridge, the structure was dubbed as “too good to be true” when photos of it first emerged online. Stretching across the Shenxianju valley, the bridge enjoys equal popularity amongst the locals and the tourists. 

The 100-meter long bridge was unveiled in 2017 and was opened for tourists last year. The enticing structure is made up of three undulating bridges spanning across the Shenxianju valley, with a glass deck forming part of the walkway. As per a report by Mirror, the structure has been inspired by Jade Ruyi, an object used as a symbol of good luck in China.

Back in November 2020, a Canadian astronaut named Chris Hadfield posted the video of the Ruyi bridge. Since then, one of its kind bridges has become the internet's favourite. Taking to Twitter, many people have expressed a desire to walk on it, while others have questioned if it was even true.

Similar structure 

Earlier last year, a similarly stunning new bridge was opened for the public in China. The glimmering piece of architecture was unveiled in Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic area, Lianzhou last week. Although Chinese state media reported that there were about 2000 glass bridges across the country, this one has broken the Guinness world record for being the longest. In addition, to normal foot traffic, this full glass bridge could also serve as a platform for adventure sports such as bungee jumping and zip lines. In addendum, it could even be used as a ramp for fashion events.

The opening of the bridge took place on July 18 in the presence of  Guinness world record representatives who awarded it the status of being the world’s longest glass bridge at 526 .14 m. As per Chinese state media, the structure, which has four observation decks at the middle, is made entirely out of laminated glass which is 4.5 cm thick and said to be 99.15 per cent transparent, eventually giving a full-fledged view of the valley and river passing underneath.

