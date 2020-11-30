'Unbelievably Cute Moment': Leopardess Helps Her Cubs Cross Road Amid Traffic; Watch Video

In a heartwarming video which has surfaced on the internet, a leopardess can be seen helping her cubs cross the road. Uploaded on Instagram account ‘latestkruger’, the video aptly depicts motherhood and shows how the mother could not stop but help her child cross the road. The uploader of the video says that the cuteness is unbearable as he wrote, “The heart-warming cuteness of these little ones is almost unbearable and all we can do is watch. When you get the opportunity to capture it on film, it makes the sighting even more special”.

Motherhood never disappoints

The very short video begins with the leopardess on the side of a road with her two cubs. She is coming out of the jungle, with her cubs right behind her. As she enters the road, the cubs see various cars. There are tourists inside the car. The leopardess manages to cross the road, with one cub right behind her. However, the second cub manages to cross half the path but then plops on the road and starts roaring, as if it is screaming for help. Towards the end, mother comes back to the cub, grabs it by the neck and then they cross the road together. The caption of the video says, "There is no need to go to Oklahoma to see cute cubs, GO TO AFRICA INSTEAD! Watch the unbelievably cute moment filmed on camera when a leopard mother is seen helping her cute newborn Leopard cubs cross the road in the Kruger National Park".

Left in awe after seeing the video, netiznes bombarded the comment section. "Too many cars, poor animals are scared and confused", wrote one Instagram user. Another Instagram user wrote "most people can't afford to go to Africa. Thats why they go to places that aren't the best for these animals". Netizens are also tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Latestkruger)

