Unborn Baby Says 'goodbye To 2020' By Flipping The Bird, Scan Photo Stirs Internet

Ultrasound scans of unborn babies often produce interesting images. Now, a sonographic image of an embryo bidding a rather aggressive goodbye has taken the internet by storm. One thing that has left netizens aghast is the extra details that the image possesses.

Shared online by expecting mother Chelsea Furnival, the image shows the unborn baby sticking out its middle finger while keeping its eyes closed. Speaking about the position of the baby, Chelsea and her partner Adrian Wit reckoned that they couldn’t “stop laughing” when they first saw the image on January 2. She then added that maybe it was their baby girl’s way of saying “Good Bye” to rather catastrophic 2020.

Speaking to Unilad, she reckoned that when they first saw their baby, it had its middle finger up just like the obscene gesture of today’s age. “We were wondering how can a baby still in the womb can already know how to swear?” she said adding that it was like “Goodbye 2020.”

Meanwhile, researchers recently found traces of microplastic particles in the placentas of unborn babies for the first time. As per the study published in the journal Environment International earlier this month, scientists revealed finding dozens of plastic particles on both the foetal as well as maternal sides of the placenta and in the membrane within which the foetus develops. Further, these particles are capable of carrying chemicals that could result in long-term or damage the developing immune system of the foetus or as the lead author termed ‘cyborg baby’.

