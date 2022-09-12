'Unconditional Love': Dog Enjoying E-rickshaw Ride Is Heartwarming Sight For Netizens

There's no denying the fact that the bond between human beings and dogs is very strong. It is rightly said, 'dogs are man's best friend'. Proving this adage, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, depicting the companionship between an e-rickshaw driver and a dog.

The viral video showcased a dog named Moti riding on an e-rickshaw and seemingly enjoying the ride. The video was captured by a man named Rajat Saxena, who shared the video on his Instagram page which works purely for the rescue of street animals. Sharing the video, he described in the caption, "While I was returning from a rescue, I saw this dog named 'Moti' who was enjoying his ride. When I asked that person, he told me that Moti loves to travel with him daily Spread Love and Happiness (sic)".

'Rich by heart', netizens' reactions to dog's ride on e-rickshaw

The adorable video has gained traction on the internet with over 1.9 million views. The sight delighted netizens so much that they expressed their views in the comments section. A user wrote, "Rich by heart bro, moti is very cute. Stay blessed both of u (sic)". One netizen shared his/her own tale of the bond between a rickshaw driver and a dog. "Recently i saw a dog travelling with a rickshaw driver and he was fully covered with a cloth. When i asked him he said the dog has lost both arms and legs in an accident. That rickshaw driver is unmarried and he lookafter and consider that dog as his son. This really melted my Heart people are poor but is rich by heart". A third user wrote, "Moti is really blessed to have you sir God bless both of youhh".