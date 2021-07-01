'Unidentified Crawling Object’: Tiny Crab Leaves Pride Of Lions Fascinated In Viral Video

Social media forums are filled with videos that capture the cute activities of animals. Adding to them, a video of a crab and a pride of lions has surfaced on social media. The video shows the interaction of lions and the crab when they come face-to-face with each other. The video shared by Latest Sightings on YouTube has gone viral on social media.

Lions and Crab come face-to-face

The video was captured by Rangers Ruggiero Barreto and Robyn Sewell at MalaMala Private Game Reserve. The video was shared alongside the caption, "This is the amazing moment a pride of lions were seen off as they came claw-to-claw in the wild…with a feisty four-inch CRAB!". The crab was on its way when it was spotted by the lion. The lion walked behind it for a few seconds to have a closer look. The crab, however, did not stop even when the lion was just right next to him. After few moments, the lion was joined by four other lions who noticed the crab trying to make his way away. Watch the video here:

After being shared on YouTube, the video has garnered over 203,220 views and scores of reactions. Netizens, amused by the incident shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Whoa guys check this thing out. It's totally got jaws where its paws should be". Another user commented, "They remind me of my cats when they see a bug." Another individual commented, "I guess they just weren't hungry at that time. They looked more fascinated than anything else." Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, a video had surfaced on the internet that showed an interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant. The clip showed what happens when an elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. The video featuring two animals shows how they behave when they come face-to-face with each other in the forest. The video has been shared by actress Dia Mirza on Twitter has grabbed the attention of netizens. People amazed by the interaction of elephant and tiger took to the comments section to share their views.

Watch what happens at the end! @SanctuaryAsia is looking for the person who captured this video. Kindly share in comments 💚 @BittuSahgal @vivek4wild @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/H2FbIE2xYv — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 28, 2021

IMAGE: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.