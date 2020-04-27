'Uninstall WhatsApp' trends with hilarious memes amid petition involving Big B, Mahindra

WhatsApp has attained ‘University’ status of late with the fake news that spreads like wildfire on the platform. Not just citizens believing many of these rumours and committing crimes, even some celebrities have been believing many of these stories and sharing it with their millions of followers. Amitabh Bachchan has been at the forefront of this criticism, and was even forced to delete some posts that were ‘WhatsApp forwards.’

Now, netizens had an interesting way to share their displeasure over such activities. They created a hilarious petition, writing to WhatsApp owner Mark Zuckerberg to uninstall WhatsApp from the phones of Big B and Anand Mahindra, who also shared an ‘insensitive’ tweet recently.

The petition claimed how the megastar and the industrialist were falling prey to ‘fake news’ and ‘bizzare content’ via WhatsApp.

Already 800 persons have signed the petition that targets 1000 signatures. Not sure if the petition was responsible, but within no time ‘Uninstall WhatsApp’ became a trend on Twitter.

Trying to figure out why "Uninstall WhatsApp" is trending. pic.twitter.com/3cMipVMRDw — ROTFL🇮🇳 (@ROTFLindian) April 27, 2020

People are wondering why uninstall @WhatsApp is trending in india.



It's because @SrBachchan keeps believing and tweeting fake whatsapp forward messages and now twitter wants him to Uninstall WhatsApp. 😄 — Average Brown Man (@average_brown) April 27, 2020

Me , Wondering what's the relationship between Anand Mahindra and Amitabh Bachhan .

Can anyone educate me in this trending tagline ???

"Uninstall Whatsapp"#Tabligiheroes pic.twitter.com/ldyL5s7rk1 — திராவிடன் (@Dravidann) April 27, 2020

Netizens had some fun-filled reactions to it, even sharing memes from films like Kabir Singh, Phir Hera Pheri, Sooryavansham. Be it reactions from ‘Uncles with Fake News’ or that of other social networking sites and WhatsApp itself, netizens put out their creative best for the trend.

Here are the reactions:

Le Uncles With Fake news After Seeing Uninstall WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/4geqzdxibs — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) April 27, 2020

Uninstall Whatsapp from Amitabh Bachchan & Anand Mahindra's Phone - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UEekUY9ZgY pic.twitter.com/S978ePFpEJ — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) April 27, 2020

After watching Uninstall Whatsapp

Trend

Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/s9rNq9xyNT — Mayur (@mayursne) April 27, 2020

When I see People with GB WHATSAPP saying Uninstall Whatsapp and talking about Privacy matter 😂😂

#UninstallWhatsApp pic.twitter.com/29akzqFkIF — Balaji Palkhe (@BalajiPalkhe) April 27, 2020

There were some with serious comments too, writing how hatred and communalism was being spread through the messaging app, and so it was high time one uninstalls the software.

The amount of Hatred and Communalism being spread through fake news and rumours via social media like watsapp has become really intolerable. Can't even live with peace during lockdown. Now celebrities are also feeling the same. 🙆🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️"Uninstall Whatsapp" pic.twitter.com/9oDoxPDVMO — Asif Ahmed (@CartoonistAsif) April 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had got flak after sharing that vibrations created by clapping or banging objects could kill virus coronavirus, post the act of solidarity for COVID-19 warriors on Janta Curfew day. Sharing a map of India being the only country lit when Indians lighted diyas for another COVID solidarity act, got a similar response for him. Anand Mahindra, meanwhile, deleted a tweet of a mother and child wearing leaf masks amid COVID-19 and admitted it was ‘insensitive.’

