'Uninstall WhatsApp' Trends With Hilarious Memes Amid Petition Involving Big B, Mahindra

What’s Viral

'Uninstall WhatsApp' trended on Twitter with hilarious memes after a petition to uninstall the app from Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Mahindra's phones went viral.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Uninstall WhatsApp' trends with hilarious memes amid petition involving Big B, Mahindra

WhatsApp has attained ‘University’ status of late with the fake news that spreads like wildfire on the platform. Not just citizens believing many of these rumours and committing crimes, even some celebrities have been believing many of these stories and sharing it with their millions of followers. Amitabh Bachchan has been at the forefront of this criticism, and was even forced to delete some posts that were ‘WhatsApp forwards.’

READ: Man Posts COVID Patient's Pic In Whatsapp; Arrested

Now, netizens had an interesting way to share their displeasure over such activities. They created a hilarious petition, writing to WhatsApp owner Mark Zuckerberg to uninstall WhatsApp from the phones of Big B and Anand Mahindra, who also shared an ‘insensitive’ tweet recently. 

The petition claimed how the megastar and the industrialist were falling prey to ‘fake news’ and ‘bizzare content’ via WhatsApp.

READ: 'You Enter A Bedroom' WhatsApp Riddle With Answer And Solution Inside

Already 800 persons have signed the petition that targets 1000 signatures. Not sure if the petition was responsible, but within no time ‘Uninstall WhatsApp’ became a trend on Twitter.

Netizens had some fun-filled reactions to it, even sharing memes from films like Kabir Singh, Phir Hera Pheri, Sooryavansham. Be it reactions from ‘Uncles with Fake News’ or that of other social networking sites and WhatsApp itself, netizens put out their creative best for the trend.

Here are the reactions:

 

READ: How To Record WhatsApp Video Call Easily On Android And IOS Devices

There were some with serious comments too, writing how hatred and communalism was being spread through the messaging app, and so it was high time one uninstalls the software.

Amitabh Bachchan had got flak after sharing that vibrations created by clapping or banging objects could kill virus coronavirus, post the act of solidarity for COVID-19 warriors on Janta Curfew day. Sharing a map of India being the only country lit when Indians lighted diyas for another COVID solidarity act, got a similar response for him. Anand Mahindra, meanwhile, deleted a tweet of a mother and child wearing leaf masks amid COVID-19 and admitted it was ‘insensitive.’

READ: WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories