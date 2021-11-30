Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri Posts 'Jab We Met Again' Pics With Wife, Netizens Shower Love

On Sunday, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a few photos on Instagram with his wife Lakshmi Puri, a former Indian diplomat. In the photographs, the couple is seen amid the hills of Mussoorie in Dehradun. The minister reminisced about their initial meeting while sharing the photos. According to the minister, it was Mussoorie, where their love flourished and they decided to marry and spend the rest of their lives together. "Jab we met again in Mussoorie at the launch of the Foundational Course of the National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. That’s where we first met, fell in love and decided to spend our lives together! [sic]," read the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the post is doing rounds on social media platforms winning netizens' hearts. As of now, it has garnered more than 2,400 likes along with a number of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "God bless the lovely gorgeous couple. God bless you both... life is beautiful when you have such a loving partner [sic]." "Love your dress mam...I'm sure it's tailormade not readymade....maybe I'm wrong [sic]," wrote another. "Beautiful post and pics! Sending wishes and love from Doon [sic]," expressed a third. "Absolutely amazing..! Sir, you and Lakshmi ji compliment each other so beautifully ..! God bless always [sic]," read another comment. Meanwhile, many users also dropped different emojis in the comment section to express their reactions.

It should be mentioned here that Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife both worked as civil servants before becoming top diplomats. Lakshmi Puri also served as UN Assistant Secretary-General and the Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, an organisation dedicated to gender equality. Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1974 batch. After numerous additional assignments in Indian missions around the world, he served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. Thereafter, he went on to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and subsequently became a minister in the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

