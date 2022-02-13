The 'Shark Tank' fever has taken over the entire social media with several memes shared by netizens on the Internet. The latest to join in the trend is Union Minister Piyush Goyal who recently shared a viral 'Shark Tank' meme on Twitter and left everyone in splits. In his recently shared post, Piyush Goyal while taking a dig at the opposition parties quoted the statement said by the co-founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal in the famous business television series, Shark Tank, and implied that it is the reaction of the opposition when they come to know about India's achievement of eight unicorns in just 40 days of 2022.

The gesture by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also expresses his delight over the rate at which India has been creating unicorns, privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion.

The meme thus reads, "India already added 8 new unicorns in just 40 days of 2022, Opposition parties: yeh baat mai digest hi nahi kar paa raha hoon (I am unable to digest this thing)."

Question: What did India do once every five days in 2022?

Answer: It created a ‘Unicorn’! pic.twitter.com/cXc1Rzo5av — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the tweet has now gone viral on social media and has garnered over 17,000 likes followed by thousands of retweets and comments. The post was also shared by Anupam Mittal himself who captioned it with, "Appears like India is finally very Modivated."

@PiyushGoyal appears like India is finally very Modivated 😉 https://t.co/mSG6JdC53D — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 12, 2022

In another response to this, he also called it the start of a decade of topping entrepreneurship charts across the world from India and from Indians everywhere.

Mittal who is the co-founder of Shaadi.com and People Group had recently appeared on the reality show, Shark Tank to hear the business ideas of entrepreneurs and decide whether to invest in those ventures.

India's growth in unicorns

Meanwhile, India with its eight unicorns added in the first one and a half months of 2022 includes major companies such as Xpressbees LivSpace, Polygon, ElasricRun, DarwinBox, Fractal, and LEAD School and each one of them having valuations over $1 billion.

Speaking of the venture, it was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 with the objective of finding new ways for making it easier for start-ups to launch operations and further flourish. In this regard, India now has around 83 start-up unicorns as of January 14, 2022, and is aiming to launch more in the coming days.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@PiyushGoyal