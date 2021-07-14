Unique Nail Art Of Hand On A Fingernail Is Leaving Netizens Amused; Watch Video

Nail art videos seem to be the latest trend on Instagram captivating millions and garnering immense amounts of appreciation from the audience. One can easily find numerous such videos while scrolling through Instagram. If you’re someone who has a thing for such creative videos, you won't want to miss this video of a weird yet innovative nail extension design. A hand, including extensions, is shown in the video being used as nail art on someone's fingernails. Furthermore, netizens have begun to give names for this unique style.

The video was shared by ILYSM Nails on Instagram. An unusual hand is shown in the video as an extension of someone's finger. A ring and nail extensions are attached to the imitation hand, creating an interesting look.

The unique nail art style has been named Handgela, and the winner has been chosen from a pool of suggestions.

Netizens shower appreciation

The video, which was posted on July 9, has received over 4,800 likes and many comments. The comments section is full with opinions, ranging from recommendations for names to reactions to the nail to even suggestions for how to finish the entire hand.

“As someone named Angela, I fully support the name Handgela!” wrote one person. Another person proposed Abinail, Clawrissa, and Handrew. “Fingerella,” a third person added.

Nail Art using Onions

In another video, Nadiya Ilysm can be seen creating a design using the skin of an onion. She first glues the layer of the onion to her index finger and then applies a gel polish in the desired shape to make nails longer. She then uses an electric file to buff the nail and soothe the area. She then reveals the final design of her nail to the netizens. In the second part of the video, she placed a piece of spring onion on a nail. She then gels polish on the nail. Then, she designs a piece of onion smoothly into the shape of the nail. Then, she unveils the final design of her nail. Take a look at the post.

