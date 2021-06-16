Unique Names: Filipino Web Designer Names Son 'HTML', Triggers Hilarious Reactions Online

As a parent, choosing the baby's name is an important decision to make which can be fun and stressful. There are many ways to gain inspiration to develop a unique and creative name. Recently, a father from the Philippines named his newborn son ‘HTML’, to celebrate his love for the internet.

Sincerely Pascual from Santa Maria, Bulacan took to Facebook to welcome and introduce her nephew, Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual (HTML), by sharing an adorable picture of the infant.

Web designer dad names new-born 'HTML

The Facebook post triggered responses across social media for not being responsible enough to name a human. Later, the family defended their decision and urged netizens to calm down.

According to Phil News, parents decided to name their child HTML as the father, Mac Pascual, is reportedly a web developer.

Sincerely Pascual, in an interview with Inquirer.net, informed that her family has a history of giving unique names. Her brother Mac’s real name is Macaroni 85 while their other sister’s name is Spaghetti 88. Pascual’s sister Spaghetti has two children, Cheese Pimiento and Parmesan Cheese, with nicknames of Chippy and Peewee. Design and Research are their cousins.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 8,978 times and encouraged numerous jokes from social media users. While some joked that they didn’t name the baby X Æ A-Xii, a moniker given by Elon Musk to his newborn, many opined that the infant will be bullied at school because of his name.

One comment read, '[That baby] will grow up to hack the Pentagon. It's in his name'. Several users suggested names for any future children based on computer and internet: 'Results-based management system', 'JavaScript' or 'Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)'

Pascual, however, stood her ground and wrote: “People are so pathetic for normalising bullying because of the name.” Responding to people’s concern about being made fun of at school, she added: “Don’t worry, Hypertext Markup Language doesn’t make sense to preschool and grade-schoolers. And in any case, he gets bullied, don’t worry, guys, WE CAN MANAGE.”

Naming a baby is the responsibility and choice of the parents. Earlier, many celebrities had grabbed attention for naming their names with unique names. Seventeen years ago, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Chris Martin named their daughter Apple, this brought lot of talks and criticism. While in 2012, music superstars Beyonce and Jay Z were mocked for choosing the name Blue Ivy for their first child.

