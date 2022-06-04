Unique Rickshaw Compared With Tesla Cars As It Functioned Without Any Driver; Watch

The Internet is a unique place where you can get interesting videos that have the potential to blow anyone’s mind. One such video has surfaced on social media which depicts a rickshaw is moving on its own without its puller. Upon the publication of the video, netizens started comparing the rickshaw with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s automatic car. The incident which has been witnessed in Bangladesh showed the rickshaw is moving on a very windy and stormy day.

As per the 20-second-long-video, a rickshaw without its driver is seen to be moving towards the middle of a busy road. Despite stopping in the center of the road, the rickshaw somehow managed to avoid colliding with any incoming cars. However, this is not the surprising part of the video. As the video progressed, it can be seen that the rickshaw was reversing and returning to its original position in the same manner. Further, a person is then seen holding the driverless rickshaw on the street's corner.

Viral Video of Rickshaw

Although the obvious reason for this is due to the heavy wind, netizens compared it with Tesla cars. The video has been uploaded to the micro-blogging platform Twitter by the account name, “@arko_c16”, who captioned it as, “Hey @elonmusk when did @Tesla make this autonomous Rickshaw? It was spotted in Bangladesh I also want one.”

Since being uploaded on the Twitter platform, the small clip has garnered over 165K views. The video has also seen amusing comments from netizens, with one commenting, “Could even say it's an upgraded Tesla.”

Another rickshaw incident went viral when a man created a mini garden on the rooftop of a rickshaw. In the month of April, Erik Solheim, a Norwegian ambassador, shared the image on Twitter. He wrote, “This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed!". Meanwhile, the photograph showed the rickshaw's top with well-kept grass along with a few potted plants placed on the vehicle's side edge.

(Image: Twitter/ @arko_c16)