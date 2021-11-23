Unlucky Passenger Does 'desi Jugaad' To Get Seat On Crowded Train; WATCH

Indians have an emotional bond when it comes to the decade-old transportation system i.e Indian Railways. Passengers enjoy a pleasant journey with their families and friends. However, the situation is always worst when it comes to the passengers who have to travel in the second class, especially when the trains are crowded. Travellers either have to enter the bogie before it stops completely at the railway station or has to "drop their handkerchiefs or towels" in order to get a seat. Watch the viral video of creating a makeshift train seat here:

Sometimes their attempt to "loot" a seat turns deadly, even though they tried their best to get a seat. However, this time, netizens witnessed something crazy that has left them in a state of splits. In the latest video, a passenger who was not lucky enough to get a seat in the second class goes to the next level to make a desi jugaad. As the video starts, a male passenger is seen making arrangements for a makeshift seat for himself on a train. At the very next moment, the passenger took a bedsheet like cloth and attached one end to a luggage holder and the other to a seat. With the crazy innovation,

Netizens reacted to the crazy desi jugaad

the bedsheet into a swinging bed in the centre of the coach’s passage. As the video proceeds, the passenger can be seen sleeping comfortably leaving the fellow passenger in a state of shock. Though the 20-second video seems too simple, netizens find it too funny and made the clip crazy viral. Since being shared some six days ago on Instagram with the caption: "U can't match with Indian mind", the video has gathered over seventy-five thousand views and the numbers are still increasing. It has also garnered several witty comments. "It is a good idea the way he thought to sit," commented one user. While the other user said, "Seen this multiple times, even in a single coach I have seen more than 10 people doing it." "Jis jisne ticket nhi nikala hai wo log ka jugaad mil gaya dekhlo," read the comment of third user.

Have a look at some other jugaad

Have never seen before !!

‘Jugaad’ at it's best.😀👌👍

(It may be dangerous to try) pic.twitter.com/sTP0BYvpnL — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 11, 2020

A video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan grabbed the attention of the netizens, as it suggested a desi hack to ride a motorcycle on waterlogged roads. In the video, a couple of men are seen with modified motorcycles, which are efficient to run on waterlogged roads. Sharing the video, Mr Sharan wrote a caption that read, "Have never seen before !! ‘Jugaad’ at it's best". In his further caption, he mentioned that practising such a jugaad could be dangerous to try. Scroll down to watch the video of motorcycle jugaad. Meanwhile, more than a hundred Twitter users re-shared the video. Apart from this, the video left many Twitterati amused. A section of Twitter users shared their piece of mind and praised the creativity in the comments section.

