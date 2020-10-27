'Unusual Year': Australian Reporter Struck By Magpie Just Before Going Live; Watch

Reporters across the globe have often encountered unprecedented incidents that sometimes leave the netizens in splits. In one such episode, a magpie swooped right in the face of an Australian reporter just before he went live on air to deliver the evening bulletin. Calling it the “sweeping season”, Nine network reporter Brett McLeod suffering a “nasty peck” was later the talk of the news. As per the viral video, the reporter was just preparing to assemble in the frame outdoors and start updating the anchor when the crow-like bird dived at his face and struck his eye.

However, McLeod can be seen quickly gaining his momentum and composure before delivering the news just as it was planned. These black-white magpies in Australia are not related and are different from those found in Europe. They are known for taking glittery treasures for their nests and have an intention to unleash an attack on anyone who comes close to their nests. Whenever birds attack humans, spring is popularly known as the ‘sweeping season’ in Australia. Watch:

SWOOPING SEASON: Senior reporter @Brett_McLeod fell victim to a swooping magpie just moments before tonight's LIVE cross. #unflappable #9News pic.twitter.com/ZFSrVTR3ze — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) October 26, 2020

Netizens call McLeod a ‘pro’

Soon after the incident was shared on social media, it quickly caught the attention of netizens who noted that Australian reporter McLeod handled the situation like a “pro” meaning, someone who is experienced. However, there was intense discussion among internet users if the bird in the video is really magpie or something else. Meanwhile, there were many others who raised concerns over the reporter’s eye because the bird appeared to have struck it very strongly. Since there were some who left laughing emojis, others said it is “not funny”. Someone even called it an “unusual year” because the magpie “actually hit” the target.

Utter pro — Damian Ryan (@DamoNews) October 26, 2020

2020 is an unusual year, this is a Magpie actually hitting a target https://t.co/KBG9XsBool — One Week at a Time (@The_FishmanAU) October 26, 2020

Gangsters of the sky strike again.. 😂😂 https://t.co/GkS5KKMlWZ — Mick (@SometimeMJM1) October 26, 2020

This could have been really serious. It went straight for his eye. We've seen other people fall victim to this & not escape serious injury. Magpies are monsters. — Ben Kimber (@BenKs_World) October 26, 2020

Was that a Magpie or Mud-Lark? — Shanna Murphy (@sl_mrphy) October 26, 2020

Hope you're ok Brett? 🤗 — Robyn Vaux (@RV_27) October 26, 2020

Ouch 🥶 — jessica c (@jessica200671) October 26, 2020

Damn, dude could have lost an eye then. Glad you are ok @Brett_McLeod . That looked nasty. — Pyrnassius RS (@Pyrnassius_RS) October 26, 2020

Earlier, an Argentinian reporter got robbed while preparing to start a live broadcast. A man snatched the phone of TV reporter Diego Demarco of En Vivo El Nueve, an Argentine news station and then ran away in broad daylight. The footage has captured the entire incident including anchor standing, man snatching his phone and then both of them running one behind another with Demarco yelling for help. The incident notably left the people astounded as the TV reporter was simply adjusting his mask and turned away from the camera. Watch:

[SARANDÍ] Le arrebataron el celular a un periodista de Canal 9 en medio de un móvil.pic.twitter.com/QW4tVykcwm — ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) October 21, 2020

