UP: 2-ft-tall Man Finds Bride 5 Years After Seeking Police's Help To Find 'love'

A 2-ft-tall man from Uttar Pradesh has finally found a bride after five years of rigorous search, including appeals to the UP police to find him, love. Last month, the 26-year-old Azeem Mansuri, who is the youngest of 6 siblings, made headlines after he approached Kairana police saying he could not sleep at night as he was hurt with rejections. He made appeals to the cops to find him a better half.

While Mansuri’s unusual request shocked the police, they promised to help, understanding his mental trauma. The school dropout runs a cosmetic store in partnership with his brother and is a resident of Kairana in Shamli district. While Mansuri has been getting rishtas as he attained marriageable age, he was, in most cases, turned down as he stands just barely a little more than 2 feet in height.

[Md. Azeem Mansuri is 2 feet tall and has been struggling to find a partner. Credit: Facebook/Md Azeem Mansuri]

[Image Credit: Facebook//Md Azeem Mansuri]

To marry girl from Hapur

After he went viral on social media, wedding proposals started flowing in for Mansuri. And he is now set to get married to a Hapur resident named Bushra. According to multiple reports, Mansuri recently visited Bushra’s hometown to finalize the date of the wedding in a Mangni ceremony where he presented his bride-to-be a gold ring and Rs 2,100 as a gift, sealing his intention of marriage. Mansuri in-laws, in return, offered him a ring on the bride’s behalf along with Rs 3,100 cash as a gift. Their union was blessed by a nearby Haji named Ayyub in a formal acceptance, and the family members on both sides.

Mansuri’s search for a bride finally concluded after years of struggle as he asked police to find him a suitable match as a ‘public service’, and shot letters to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He had also met with the former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav with a similar request and had sought the help of the Kairana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Shamli Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh had intended to assist Mansuri, although he wasn’t at the time sure how.

(Image Credit: Facebook/Md Azeem Mansuri)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.