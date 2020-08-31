UP: Buffalo Attacks Cop On Bike, Drags Him For Several Meters I Watch

A terrifying video clip shows a police officer being gored by a fully grown buffalo in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambal area. A video shared by ANI on YouTube captures the exact moment when the bike clad cop was attacked by a rogue animal. Speaking to ANi later, the anonymous victim said that he had sustained no injuries following the tragic encounter.

The little over a minute video clip shows the police officers arriving at the station on a motorbike. As soon as he tries to cross over a narrow space, he is attacked by the charging buffalo. The buffalo forces him to ground a drags him for several meters before finally, another man comes to his rescue. In the concluding part of the video, a man in a pink shirt could be seen chasing away the buffalo as the officer escapes.

Buffalo attacks cop in UP

Since shared, the video has captured everybody's attention and has been viewed over times on YouTube. In addition, flabbergasted netizens have also poured in their concerns in comments. However, one user Joked, "The buffalo deserves a promotion" while another wrote, "The big question is what are cows and buffaloes doing in our streets?" While many others said that India was a country where stray animals roamed freely requesting the authorities to take action.

A similar video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda which showed lions being chased by a herd of buffaloes in what he suggests is a perfect example of the hunter becoming hunted. Nanda shared the video with an important message saying the video showcases how unity is synonymous with victory. "Unity & victory are synonymous. Lions hunting the buffalo becomes hunted due to unity of the group...." Susanta captioned his post that he shared on Twitter.

