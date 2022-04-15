Last Updated:

UP: Elderly Couple Reconciles In Police Station After Fight, Netizens Shower Praise; WATCH

A video from UP's Gonda is running viral on the Internet, which shows how elderly couples reconcile after a fight, this is wholesome to watch the patch up.

UP

Image: Twitter/@upcopsachin


Fights between couples are common. A video running viral on the Internet shows how elderly couples reconcile after a fight. The video is believed to be from the incident held in Katrabazaar in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. An elderly couple had an intense fight that resulted in the involvement of the police. The video has garnered the attention of many on the Internet. 

The elderly couple, Shivanath and Janka Devi were living separately after the fight and were seen to reconcile with the help of the police. As they were living separately after a nasty fight, as per the Gonda police, they were summoned to the police station for resolving the fight. However, SP Santosh Mishra listened to the elderly couple and was successful in resolving their dispute. In the video, the couple can be seen exchanging sweets with each other. When the elderly man fed the sweet to his wife, he jokingly told his wife, “Humra hathwa na kaat jaai (Don’t bite my hand)."  

The video was also shared by the official handle of Gonda Police while sharing the incident it wrote in the caption, "Under the direction of #SPGonda @IPS_SantoshM, the police station Katrabazar presented an example of humanity, by giving sweets to a 75-year-old elderly couple, a compromise was made between them."

Netizens react to viral video

An adorable video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has garnered the attention of many viewers on the Internet.  Since being shared, the video has garnered over 6 lakh views and more than 4,500 retweets. People thanked the police for uniting the couple by resolving their dispute. One of the users commented, "Very nice, there will be shortage of words for appreciating this". The second user commented "So sweet". The third user added "Lovely Couple".

