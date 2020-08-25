UP Emergency Service Uses 'Mirzapur' Inspired Meme To Spread A Message

The emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh, Call 112, has used a creative Mirzapur reference meme that has hit the internet by a storm. The meme has been shared on the official Twitter page of Call 112. It shows an image of the popular Mirzapur character ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ which is portrayed by Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi. According to the caption of the image, 112 services are available for everyone in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

UP emergency service uses meme to convey a message

In the first line of the meme, the caller asks out of help as it reads, “Caller: Sir I’m in trouble, please help me out”. To this, the 112 services use Kaleen Bhaiya’s famous dialogue which says, “I’ll arrange something, don’t worry”. UP police has used its logo and the logo of Call 112 on the image.

After watching the hilarious tweet, netizens took to the comment section. The image has gathered over 1.3K likes and 215 Retweets and comments. Tweeples have shared various Mirzapur memes in the comment section. People also Retweeted the image with their own caption.

Okay kaleen Bhaia 😂🙏 — Nitesh Rai (@niteshrai077) August 24, 2020

Keep it up

Thank you @112UttarPradesh 👍👍 — Rohit kumar (@RohitSh86018234) August 24, 2020

Inspired from Mirzapur 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Himansh (@himanshuag855) August 24, 2020

Memepolice mat banana. Be like UP ploice. Jai hind. https://t.co/x2o4jFvYgr — धीरेन्द्र (@DhirSays) August 24, 2020

(Image Credits: Twittter/112UttarPradesh)

