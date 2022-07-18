There are multiple warning posts and videos emerging now and then on the internet on safety while travelling on the roads. However, there are people who do not adhere to any of these instructions. In a video going viral, a youngster was seen doing push-ups on top of a moving truck in Lucknow. The stunt, however, ended up as something unexpected.

The viral video shows a shirtless man standing on the top of the garbage vehicle after the push-ups, but his thrilling journey camera to an end as he lost control moments later. The incident took place on Saturday and the video was posted on Twitter on Sunday.

"Last night's view of Gomtinagar, Lucknow- he was trying become Shaktiman, will not be able to sit for a few days! WARNING: Please don't do such deadly stunts!", wrote a police officer in Hindi, sharing the video of the unnecessary adventure.

The youth got severely injured due to the fall. He could be seen lying on a bed with injuries to his arms, legs, and back. "Don't be Shaktimaan, be buddhiman (wise)", the video ended with this warning.

गोमतीनगर, लखनऊ का कल रात का दृश्य-



बन रहे थे शक्तिमान, कुछ दिनों तक नहीं हो पाएंगे विराजमान!



चेतावनी: कृपया ऐसे जानलेवा स्टन्ट न करें! pic.twitter.com/vuc2961ClQ — Shweta Srivastava (@CopShweta) July 17, 2022

Netizens' reactions to man suffering injuries after becoming 'Shaktimaan' on truck

The trending video has accumulated over 300K views and 12.2K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. The incident has prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "From Shaktimaan he became Gangadhar" referring to the other character played by Mukesh Khanna in the iconic superhero show Shaktimaan. A second user expressed, "God give them strength!! Shaktimaan that too on the heap of garbage!" Many felt the person was "over smart", and some even demanded strict action against such persons.

शक्तिमान से गंगाधर बन गए।।।😅😂😅😅😅 — vikas singh (@mahakal_vikas_) July 17, 2022