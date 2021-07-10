UP Police Cautions Tourists For Face Mask Rule Adherence As Cases Rise; Shares Witty Meme

As tourists callously thronged the hill stations flouting the mask advisory, UP police on Friday, July 9 took to its official Twitter handle to share a meme, cautioning people about the need for strict compliance to health safety protocols. The cops warranted that the face masks were the best ‘travel companion’ while on tour across hill stations and various other destinations during the summers. In the meme, the police shared the names of the prominent travel spots, which included Manali Agra, Shimla, and Kullu.

The first letters of these destinations, where the unmasked visitors have lately been spotted, formed the acronym for the word “Mask”. “Stay masked while you have a good time with family and friends,” the cops wrote in the caption reminding that the COVID-19 pandemic was far from over.

Face masks are the protective barriers against the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2, which now has umpteen emerging variants, worldwide. While the masks may cause slight inconvenience, people have lately been seen letting their guards down as they roamed in the crowded marketplaces and the streets of Dharamshala for one, shunning the comprehensive strategy recommended by WHO for stopping the spread and saving lives.

The footage of the scenes depicted people walking casually with no protective barrier or the COVID appropriate physical distancing, forgetting the devastating death toll from the ravaging second wave of the Delta variant. In fact, for the fourth consecutive day as of Friday,July 9, India registered 42,776 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, sparking fears of the third wave as the trajectory soared.

A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations !



Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends !!#MaskUpIndia #MaskForAll #Mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hV5KUsn9QF — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2021

Internet reminisces the deadly second wave

The UP cops, via the tourism meme, therefore urged the travellers to put their face masks back on as it is the only assured way of preventing the deadly disease’s transmission via the respiratory droplets. The cops have also previously called out at the public for wearing masks in a floppy manner that did not appropriately cover mouth and nose, hence felicitating the transmission.

Despite the repeated warnings in regards to the emerging cases of the Delta Plus or the B.1.617.3 linked to Delta variant, Lambda variant first detected by Public Health England, classified as a variant of interest Variant of Concern by WHO, and the Kappa or B.1.617.1 variant of the novel coronavirus, people in humongous have been flocking the tourist states in large gatherings with no safety measures. The UP, hence reiterated that mask mandate should be followed while travelling as it helps protect those in the vicinity by acting as a barrier to the rapid COVID-19 transmission.

People seem to have lost all memory of the horrible 2nd wave. It's scary to see the crowds in the hill stations. — KBM (@KBM72539572) July 10, 2021

Good One.



But people seem to adding following destination prior to #MASK



N - Nainital

O - Ooty#MaskUpOdisha | #Mask4All | #MaskForAll — विमल पाण्डे | Vimal Pandey🇮🇳 (@iVimalPandey) July 8, 2021

Great job by UP POLICE! — Biresh Sinha (@BireshSinha) July 10, 2021

Good job. — Mohammad ayaz akram (@Mohammadayazak2) July 8, 2021

Good explanation 👍 — SYED EHTASHAM (@Ehtasham23) July 8, 2021

