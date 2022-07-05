UP Police Constable Wins Netizens' Love And Respect For His Kind Gesture; Watch

Quick links:
Image: @upcopshivang/Twitter
Humanity still exists and there are several examples to prove it. There are multiple videos and posts of people being kind toward the needy. As the Buddha had pointed out "if you light a lamp for someone else, it will also brighten your path", helping somebody always pays back. However, it is rare that a person exercising kindness expects anything but love and blessings in return.
Exemplifying humanity with his act of kindness, a police constable from Uttar Pradesh is winning hearts online. In a now-viral video, the UP police constable is seen gifting a pair of brand new slippers to a cart puller walking barefoot on the road.
The viral video opens up to show a cart-puller walking barefoot on the road. A policeman notice that and soon gave a pair of brand new slippers to the man. He immediately tried it on and thanked the policeman. Sharing the video on Twitter, a UP police officer Shivang Shekhar Goswami wrote, "Very nice, commendable work we are always with you".
बहुत ही सुन्दर, सराहनीय कार्य 💐💐— शिवांग शेखर गोस्वामी 🇮🇳 (@upcopshivang) July 1, 2022
हम हमेशा आपके साथ हैं 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/Ev8dXLlPuM
The trending video has accumulated around 258.2K views since being shared and has also garnered several likes and retweets. The viral video has prompted many to express their views. "Well done up cop", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Great Humanity sir . Salute for you". A third user expressed, "Very nice work sir".
heart touching ❤— Priyanka Tiwari (@Priyank61019906) July 1, 2022
Well done upcop 👏👏👏👍🏻— Abha singh (@Abhasin89009555) July 1, 2022
♥️
Great Humanity sir .Salute for you 🙏— V N Chary (@VNChary19) July 1, 2022
Very nice work sir 👍🏼👍🏼❤️❤️— Madan Gurjar (@MadanGu54889785) July 1, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.