Humanity still exists and there are several examples to prove it. There are multiple videos and posts of people being kind towards the needy. As it is rightly said by Budhha, "If you light a lamp for someone else, it will also brighten your path". So, helping somebody will surely pay you back in something you have never thought of.

Recently, a video of UP Police helping an aged cart puller in the state's Mahoba district has gone viral. The video shows the cart puller struggling due to heavy sacks falling off the cart due to imbalance. As he was seen getting stuck in a tough situation, two cops of the UP Police stepped in to help. The cops were seen moving the bundles to the side of the busy road. After the cart was set up again, the cops helped in loading the bundles for the elderly man. The video was shared by the UP police on their official Twitter handle, "Reaching Out For Humanity On seeing an aged cart-puller struggle with heavy bundles on the road @mahobapolice personnel went out of the way to help him out. Be a good samaritan if you see someone struggling, reach out!", read the caption on the post.

'Reaching Out For Humanity'



On seeing an aged cart-puller struggle with heavy bundles on the road, @mahobapolice personnel went out of the way to help him out.



Be a good samaritan if you see someone struggling, reach out! #UPPCares pic.twitter.com/xhYqMh74TZ — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 31, 2022

UP police have been seen quite active for the past few days, Recently, they have taken to the micro-blogging site to spread awareness about cybersecurity. They creatively used one of the popular sci-fi series by Netflix, 'The Stranger Things'. The creative post caught the attention of many on the internet.

'Respected sir good job', Netizens hailed the gesture

The viral video has won the hearts of many on the internet. The video has garnered around 7.7K views since it was shared accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has prompted people to laud the gesture of the officers, "Good sir", a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Great work...salute". The third user spelt, "Great work Sir".

यही इंसानियत ईश्वर पूजा से अधिक पूज्यनीय है।ऐसे इंसानों में ईश्वर निवास करते हैं।ये जीवन में सदैव सफल और सार्थक जीवन बितायेंगे — Harikrishan (@Harikri82096809) June 1, 2022

Respected sir good job and best wishes 🙏 — Charan Kashyap (@charank91010445) June 1, 2022

Good sir — Ashok Malik (@AshokMa43530592) May 31, 2022

Great work...salute — Rahul Dubey (@Rahuldubey8080) May 31, 2022

Great work Sir — जावेद खान (@Tmvj6xCs9gWOD2r) May 31, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Uppolice