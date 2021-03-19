UP Police Share Video Of Bike Stunt Performers; Urge Citizens To Follow Road Safety Rules

UP police on Thursday shared footage of social media influencers caught doing road stunts, who were later penalized, as a reminder to adhere to the road safety protocols. In a witty post, the department stressed the importance of driving safely and avoiding bad road behaviour that could result in a mishap and put the lives of others in jeopardy. Sharing the nearly 30-second clip which featured viral road stunts by influencers on bikes the UP police wrote: ‘Dhoom or Doomed’, adding that “it’s definitely a crime” reminding citizens that driving violations on road are a punishable offense. “We stole the show,” the police department wrote, in a witty remark.

The clip that stirred laughter and acknowledgment among many reactions on Twitter, depicted arrests made for traffic rule violations. Officers could be seen seizing the vehicle and taking the offender in custody as they implied that performing stunts on road could be hazardous and lead to injury to oneself and others around. “Performing stunts while driving is a punishable offense. It can be harmful to you and others around you,” the department wrote in the video text. “ Drive safe and be safe,” it added.

Police cautioned against 'life-threatening' stunts

The law enforcement compiled a video of a Delhi resident performing dangerous and what could be life-threatening stunts without the safety gear on a motorcycle on roads of Noida, sector 62. Pushpendra Singh was booked by SEctor 58 police after his footage went viral on social media, sprinting the police into action. A resident of Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, Pushpendra Singh was arrested for endangering his own life and other drivers on the road after he was caught performing wheelies and racing at high speed on a sports bike.

Another scene in the footage in order to warn the citizens against such dangerous road activities was of two women who were recently booked and charged Rs 28,000 fine for violating traffic rules. A social media influencer named Shivani Dabas was seen mounted on the shoulders of wrestler Sneha Raghuvanshi as the two performed life-risking stuns on a motorbike at forbidden speeds on roads of Ghaziabad. The police warned against going rampant with such dangerous stunts, reiterating the consequences. A challan of approximately Rs 11,000 was sent to Raghuvanshi’s mother Manju Devi and additionally, police fined the bike owner Sanjay Kumar Rs 17,000. UP police cautioned the citizens against flouting safe driving habits.

