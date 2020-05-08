UP Police give message of 'hope', netizens hail them for their services amid COVID-19

Not only celebrities and politicians but also police departments have been actively spreading awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Recently, UP police, took to Twitter to share a picture of its officers drawing the word ‘HOPE’ using their official vehicles. The picture features a fleet of cars parked in the structures of the letters H, O, P and E in front of Lucknow’s famous tourist spot, Rumi Darwaza.

HOPE

The picture also has a message for the people which reads, "Hold On. Pain Ends".Along with the picture, police asserted that hope keeps the world going. The post has received over nearly 500 likes and 70 retweets. The post has also been showered with comments appreciation and pride towards police departments.

हमें आप पर गर्व है — Govind Nishad (@GovindN65420854) May 6, 2020

Aur ham kaayam hai aap pe - HIDA Foundation — Irfan #notinmyname (@irfanalavi) May 6, 2020

Hope

Smiles from the threshold of the Year to Come,😊😊😊

Whispering 'it will be Happier'...💐💐😊 @asim_arun @Uppolice — stanly physio🐦 (@stanlyphysio) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in India have now surged to 56,342 out of which 16,539 persons have recovered and 1886 have died.There have been new 3,390 cases registered in last 24 hours. On May 8, around 1,200 migrant labourers created ruckus in AIIMS, Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh demanding to be sent back home. Follwing which, AP police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. The migrant labourers protested and also vandalised property at the under-construction AIIMS.

