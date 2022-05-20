Uttar Pradesh Police has been active on social media in recent years, creating awareness among people through funny memes and posts. This time around, the department took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a video demonstrating the importance of following traffic safety rules. The video is being loved on social media.

The viral video is reportedly from Japan, where a deer takes time and waits for the cars to cross. As the vehicles stop, the deer crosses over to the other side over a zebra crossing.

"‘Deer Zindagi’ Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow #RoadSafety norms!," read the caption on the video. Traffic police have been making a lot of efforts to make people aware and urge them to follow traffic rules thoroughly and this video was another gentle reminder to the citizens.

‘Deer Zindagi’



Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear!



Follow #RoadSafety norms!



जीवन अनमोल है। ट्रैफ़िक नियमों का उल्लंघन आपके लिए घातक हो सकता है।

सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/7apVkae30y — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 18, 2022

'Very nice': Netizens react

The video has garnered about 33K views along with several comments and likes. The video prompted many to put out their views. "Deers follows road safety, we are humans, why can’t we follow? Please follow road safety and be safe ride always", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "I don't know who is its admin but whoever the person is awesome .... Keep it UP". The third user wrote, "UP POLICE : What a nice example of Traffic Control (sic)".

Deers follows road safety, we are humans, why can’t we follow? Please follow road safety and be safe ride always #UPPolice #hyderabadpolice — Maheshwar Reddy (@iammahesh2584) May 20, 2022

I don't know who is its admin but whoever the person is awesome .... Keep it UP @Uppolice ❤️ — अभिनव सिंह (@Citizen_of_IN) May 18, 2022

Very nice — Neeraj Kumar (@NeerajK37222359) May 19, 2022

Excellent 👌 — Shailendra Gupta (@Shailen53171058) May 19, 2022

Previously, another funny incident had gone viral in Uttar Pradesh, where three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya for using a funny line instead of the registration number on their vehicle's number plate. Their attempt at humour while breaking the law did not go well with UP's traffic police. What was worse was that the three youngsters were caught riding on a single bike.