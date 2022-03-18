UP: Three Men Arrested In Auraiya For Bizarre Number Plate, Police Takes Hilarious Dig

In a funny incident, three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya for using a funny line instead of the registration number on their vehicle's number plate. Their decision to make humour while breaking the law did not go well with Uttar Pradesh's traffic police; what was worse was that the three were caught riding on a single bike.

As traffic officers saw a bike with two pillions, they stopped the rider. The incident took a funnier turn after the officers noticed the bike did not have a registration number on the number plate but a line reading: “Bol Dena Pal saheb aaye the (Tell them Pal Saheb had come)”. If this wasn't enough, the vehicle was also modified with a loud silence, also against India's traffic rules, and to top it off, the three were not wearing helmets.

Auraiya SPs narration of incident leaves internet in splits

While the three were held for a serious violation of India's traffic law, the incident, on being shared online, left hte intrnet in splits, thanks to Auraiya Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Verma.

Referring to a Hindi song from 1994 film, Vijaypath, SP Sharma wrote on Twitter, “Raah mein chalte mulakaat ho gayi, jisse darrte the wohi baat ho gayi (going down the path had a chance encounter, the thing I feared happened)”.

The police official shared the images of the men in jail and quipped that while these men had an idea to reach here in style, they have no way of return.

आज @auraiyapolice की नज़र एक मोटर साइकिल पर पड़ी जिस पर लिखा हुआ था “बोल देना पाल साहब आए थे “ उस पर बैठे युवको को यह नही पता था की पाल साहब की यह सवारी आयी तो सही लेकिन जा नही पाएगी ! यह तो वही बात हो गयी-“राह में चलते मुलाक़ात हो गयी जिससे डरते थे वही बात हो गयी”।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/hsdpeLQXRr — ABHISHEK VERMA I.P.S (@vermaabhishek25) March 15, 2022

The same incident was also shared by UP Police on their official Twitter handle. “Main ‘pal’ do ‘pal’ ka rider hoon; ‘pal’ do ‘pal’ meri kahaani hai (I am a rider only on some moments, and my story, too, is built on such moments)”, UP police captioned the post. Both the tweets grabbed the attention netizens. "@Uppolice Rocks Pal Saheb shocks !!", commented one user. Check out some more comments below:

(Image: @uppolice/Twitter)