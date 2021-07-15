UP: Tiger Attacks 3 Men In Pilibhit's Forest Area, Kills 2 And Injures 1

A man in Uttar Pradesh has survived a tiger attack by climbing on a tree. Three persons were attacked by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. While two of them were killed in the attack, one person has sustained some injuries.

Tiger attacks three persons

The three victims were identified as Kanhai (25), Sonu (25) and Monu. The big cat attacked them on the Ghungrai-Diuria road in the forest on Sunday, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said. While Monu managed to climb a tree and save himself, the other two died on the spot. The official also said that instructions have been issued to install 20 cameras in the area, and a barrier has been put up at the entrance point of the jungle. Vehicle movement is forbidden on the road from sunset to sunrise.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pilibhit Superintendent of police Kirit Kumar Rathod said that upon witnessing a tiger nearby, one of the people climbed up a tree while the other two were killed. The police has sent the body for postmortem examination. The investigation is being carried out by the police in the matter.

"Victims were traveling on bike at night. Bodies have been sent for post mortem. Further probe on," said Kirit Kumar Rathod, SP (12.07) pic.twitter.com/yPCKdUOmnE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2021

In a similar incident, a 62 year-old-man was attacked by a tiger in a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, the second such incident in two days, officials said. The body of Motiram Garmale was found in Hadla beat of the Brahmapuri division, a statement issued by Chandrapur's chief conservator of forests said. The victim had gone to his farmland and was missing since Monday evening. "The body was found in compartment No. 957, Halda beat/round, Brahmapuri division, at 6 am today," the statement said.

