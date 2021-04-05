US: 82-year-old Atlanta Man Tackles Teen Suspect In Armed Carjacking Attempt | Watch

An 82-year-old man was recently seen on a surveillance camera fighting off a person who attempted to steal his car from a gas station in Atlanta, US. According to a video released by the Atlanta Police Department, the elderly man is seen pumping gas into his car when he turned around and noticed the suspect standing behind him. The clip then showed the suspect pulling out a gun and demanding the man’s car keys and trying to snatch them from him.

However, the 82-year-old then quickly can be seen grabbing the suspect and wrestling on the ground. Local US media outlet, WSBTV, reported that the police said that right after the struggle, the suspect even pointed the gun at the victim, after which he ran off as he wasn’t able to get the car to start. The elderly man didn’t sustain any serious injuries, however, he told the authorities that he had hurt his arm during the fight.

Police urge people to help identify suspect

The incident happened on March 11 around 2:30pm (Local time) at a gas station on McDonough Boulevard. Now, the police believe that the suspect has dreadlocks and could be 17 to 19 years old. After releasing the clip nearly after a month, they even appealed for help from the public in identifying the teenager. The police reportedly informed that people do have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Meanwhile, in another such incident, Trevor Weston, a 77-year-old pensioner, back in 2020 had stopped at an ATM in Colchester Avenue to withdraw some cash when a man approached him from behind and pushed him against a bin and asked him to hand over his wallet. However, Weston was not ready to give in to the man’s demands. While the robber grappled with Weston for a few seconds, the pensioner, on the other hand, started throwing punches after which the masked robber decided to run away from the scene.

