US: 88-year-old Man Graduates From University After Over 6 Decades Of Dropping Out

Proving that age can never limit a person's desire to learn and study, an 88-year-old man has graduated from Fordham University in the United States. John Lenehan had started studying in college in 1956, however, he dropped out after he secured a good job and moved to Connecticut in 1961. He was just short of 28 credits to complete to finish his degree. A veteran of the Korean war, Lenehan received his certificate of graduation along with other young students who had donned their caps and gown, ABC7NY reported.

Even after having a successful career, he felt something was missing and announced his decision to pursue his degree to his wife when he was 86 years old. His wife supported his decision and even called it a "good idea." Next, he asked the university if he could return for completing his studies and everything went as planned, as per the ABC7NY report. He travelled to Fordham’s Rose Hill campus to complete the paperwork for his readmission on June 24 in 2021.

John Lenehan completes his degree

According to the statement released by Fordham University, he had announced his decision to study again to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in a video call on Father's day in 2021. Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, John Lenehan said that he did not face any difficulties and added that it took him a "little longer" than it did when he was in his twenties. Speaking about his efforts, he said that he worked for four to five hours rather than working three hours a day. Lenehan expressed hope to encourage others to pursue their passions. The 88-year-old man who has six children and 13 grandchildren said that "it is never too late" to complete the task "that you have started."

Image: News.fordham.edu