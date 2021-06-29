US Bank Accidentally Deposits $50 Billion Into Family's Account In Louisiana

A family in Louisiana in the United States was reportedly shocked after learning their bank account showed a deposit of $50 billion. Darren James, a real estate agent from Baton Rouge, and his wife were briefly billionaires after the bank deposited an enormous amount of money into their account. As per reports, the 'accidental' transaction was soon reversed by the bank after the family alerted them.

Bank deposits $50 billion in account

James told Fox Television Network that his wife showed him the message of the deposit when he came back from work on June 12. However, James did mull over the idea that the money was left by an unknown rich uncle. James, a former law enforcement officer for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, reportedly did not even consider keeping the money, as he knew this would be regarded as theft.

James contacted Chase Bank and informed them of the mistake. He described the experience of having a huge amount in the account as a "great feeling". The bank has reversed the transaction, but the James family have not been informed as to why exactly the error occurred. Chase Bank Spokesperson told Fox Television Network that the bank had a technical glitch over a week ago. The technical glitch affected a limited number of accounts in the bank and the issue has been resolved. The Spokesperson revealed that the impacted accounts are now showing accurate bank balances.

In a similar incident, a woman in Florida was reportedly surprised to discover $999,985,855.94 in her account. Julia Yonkowski went to her local Chase Bank in Largo on June 19 to withdraw some money, but she first decided to check her account balance. She was stunned to find that she had $999,985,855.94 in her account. Julia told WFLA that she was horrified when she found a banking mistake that made her nearly a billionaire.

IMAGE: Pixabay





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.