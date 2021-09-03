US-based E-commerce Sells Indian Neem 'Dattun' As 'Organic Toothbrush' For Rs 1800

There's no denying the fact that Indian products enjoy a huge following in foreign countries. Be it India's neem 'Dattun' 'or' Thaila ', the craze for these desi items is always high in foreign markets. Recently, it has come to light that Indian household products have recorded the highest prices in the foreign markets and on some websites. Below are some simple Indian household items sold at high prices on websites or in foreign markets.

From organic toothbrushes to Balenciaga's bags, four simple items that sold for whopping prices

Balenciaga's thalia

Being an Indian, everyone must have come across that square-shaped, dusty grocery bag which we carry with us to the market. But imagine the same India Jhola costing Rs 1.5 lakh. This happened recently when an Indian 'thaila' was sold on Balenciaga's website for a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh. People were surprised to check the price of the bag.

Sabyasachi X H&M

Earlier, in a similar incident, an old-fashioned Sabyasachi x H & M saree surfaced on social media. The saree grabbed the attention of many, not for its design or fabric, but for being overpriced. The saree, which gave a 1970's vibe, was launched at a price of Rs 9,999. Netizens were amused to check the price and some even said it was similar to their grandparents' collection.

Organic toothbrush

Similarly, a US-based E-commerce was found selling an 'Organic tooth brush', which is called neem 'dattun' in India, for Rs 1800 packaged in an attractive package. The E-company which was selling organic toothbrushes also mentioned the properties and benefits of the neem 'dattun' in the description.

Indian Chairpai

Earlier, India's handmade 'charpai' turned many heads when it was found that it was being sold on a New Zealand-based website for a whopping Rs 41,000 as 'Traditional Indian Daybed'. The price left everyone shocked as it was 40 times the actual price in India.

