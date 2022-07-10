US: Blind Dog Finds Its Way Back Home 3 Weeks After Going Missing, Leaves Family Ecstatic

It's a different feeling when you find a lost thing that is close to your heart. No denying that sometimes people even lose hope of finding their dear things. As of now, a family in Alaska had given up hope of finding their blind, elderly golden retriever who wandered away from their home, however, a construction crew found the dog in salmonberry bushes after initially confusing her for a bear, reported ABC.

As per The Daily Sitka Sentinel, the dog named Lulu was barely alive after being found but managed to be brought back to life and was reunited with family after good nursing.

Speaking to the local media outlet, owner Ted Kubacki said, "She means everything."

After the dog had wandered off on June 18, the family had searched for it in every single place. Ted told the outlet, "I have five daughters and they’re 4 to 13 years old, so they’ve spent every day of their life with that dog." He further added, "She’s just so helpless, and you kind of imagined that she can’t get real far because she can’t see."

Blind dog finds its way back home after weeks

After searching for weeks, the family gave up hope. “We put the kids to bed and got a text saying, ‘We found your dog,’ or ‘I have your dog,’ and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible,’” Ted said. “Then the person texted me, ‘Just kidding.’ This happened, yeah, that was all part of this terrible story," reported ABC.

However, a construction crew this week spotted Lulu lying in the brush alongside a road not far from the Kubacki’s home. She was about 15 feet (4.57 meters) down an embankment, and at first, the crew thought it was a bear. “They got a closer look and they realized that it was a dog, and they got her out of there,” Kubacki said as per ABC.

Image: Unsplash