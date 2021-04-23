US: Bride And Groom Crash Their Own Wedding At A Mansion They Did Not Own Or Rent

A couple in Florida hoped to have their wedding on their dream home and estate but the venue owner shattered their plans. Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jonas had invited their family to the wedding celebration but the only problem the couple had was that they never told the home's owner about their plans. The couple didn’t own the 16,300-square-foot mansion and didn’t have permission to use it.

Florida couple gatecrashes venue

The venue of the wedding was the palatial estate in the upscale Florida suburb of Southwest Ranches which they neither owned nor had rented from the owner, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Wilson reached the venue for arrangement on April 17 but the actual homeowner told him that he never permitted them to hold the festivities at the venue. Nathan Finkel told police that some people had trespassed on his property.

“And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is (for) it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now, said Finke", he said.

Keith Poliakoff, attorney for the Southwest Ranches suburb said that Wilson had toured the estate while posing as a potential buyer. Poliakoff said that the couple had planned a ceremony on Saturday as Wilson had figured out that it was a vacant house but he did not realize Nathan lived on the property in a different home. It was the day of the wedding that the owner of the house showed up at the gate of the estate shattering all the plans of the couple.

“This guy had no idea he lived there. You know the shock that must have been on his face when he showed up at the gate and the owner was home?”, said Keith Poliakoff.

Meanwhile, giving a new twist to the old age tradition of small girls showering flowers on the aisle before the bride walks down, a video of a 'flower man' at a Christian wedding is gaining attention on social media. The video featured a man walking out of a room carrying a bag full of flowers. He was seen dancing his way out while showering flowers on the aisle in the most entertaining way.

(Image Credits: FernandoNuso/Unsplash)

(Inputs from AP)