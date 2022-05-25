US Bride Catches 23 Kg Drum Fish On Fishing Trip Post Wedding; Picture Goes Viral

Quick links:
Image: @EliotWaggonerGranville/Facebook
Weddings mark an important event in every person's life and every single thing that happens on that day remains etched in a person's memory forever. In an incident from the USA, a giant fish weighing 50 pounds (22.6 kgs) has made its way into the wedding pictures of a bride.
The US-based bride's wedding became more memorable after she caught a 50-pound black drum fish, while still in her wedding dress. According to Newsweek, the newlywed couple decided to go fishing on the night of their wedding day on Sunday. The post of the bride carrying a fish in her hands was posted online and has since gone viral.
The picture shows the bride, Eliot Waggoner Granville holding the fish. After getting married on Sunday, she and her husband decided to go fishing and to their surprise caught a drum fish. Still wearing her wedding dress and veil, Eliot cast a line off Red Dot Pier in Corpus Christi. After spending 45-minutes, the bride felt something bite her fishing line. "Caught this bad boy on my wedding night," the bride captioned the Facebook post.
The photograph on Facebook has garnered several likes and comments. A user quipped, "Where is the other fish you caught lol (sic)". A second user wrote, "Nice catch!!".
