US: Burger King Employee Who Took No Leave For 27 Years, Gets Over Rs 2 Crore In Donations

Dedication towards anything can bring the best results in life and take one a long way. A Burger King employee took the internet by storm after a Twitter video about him did the rounds. Kevin Ford, the now popular Burger King employee has completed 27 years of service at the fast-food chain without taking a single leave. The man has been awarded by the internet as people joined hands to raise funds for him.

I dunno. This horrendously sad to me

...27 years...reeses pic.twitter.com/sb4GHZrh6s — Born_Invincible (@IBC_Yoh) June 19, 2022

The employee from Las Vegas, US, received a backpack stuffed with a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, candy, mints and chocolates on his 27th work anniversary as a token of appreciation from his boss. The video of Ford accepting the gift has gone viral on micro-blogging site Twitter, and many netizens were left shocked about the fact that he was awarded in such a meagre manner following his years of loyalty to the company.

For not missing 27yrs😵 I’ve gotten significantly more as a parting gift when I quit, he deserves a place that truly appreciates his reliability 🥺😭 — 🪷Mykki🪷 (@HeyMykki) June 19, 2022

This is beyond disrespectful..gave that man a kids party bag for not missing a day in 27 years smh — Bj (@clownsmacker_) June 19, 2022

@BurgerKing y’all need to do better than this — Squid (@Squidrow_) June 19, 2022

Just 1 movie ticket though? Is he supposed to go to the movies by himself? pic.twitter.com/CT07I3Htqm — Afro Daimyō (@wipe_me_down) June 19, 2022

Right. Hell naw. He should be the GM up in there or something ! — $HEEP (@SoulSistah_) June 20, 2022

Internet raises funds for Kevin Ford

As the video went viral, people collectively raised a fund, while his daughters set up a GoFundMe page for their dad, seeking to raise about $200. But nearly $300,000 (Over Rs 2.36 crore) were received in donations and the number is still rising. Kevin Ford’s daughter Seryna wrote the following message in the GoFundMe page's description area, “The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work. He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided.”

Image: Twitter/@IBC_Yoh