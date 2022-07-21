US: California Cops Equip Their Dog Squad With Sunglasses And Shoes To Beat The Heat

Reports of intense heatwaves being reported across the world have triggered an alarm for people to take necessary measures to curb themselves from being exposed to the heat surge. As if keeping this in mind, the police department in California has come up with ways to protect its dog squad from the raging heat. Pictures and videos of the California cops' innovative method to help their dog army beat the heat have been doing rounds on social media.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in the US has shared pictures and videos of their police dog, named Thor, wearing specially designed shoes and sunglasses. The special shoes are made in a way to protect Thor against the blazing roads and the sunglasses will protect his eyes from getting exposed to the extreme ultraviolet rays. Sharing the pictures and videos on Facebook, the department wrote, “If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!” implying that animals too, face the discomforts that humans do.

One of the videos shared by the California cops shows an officer from the sheriff’s department putting shoes on the dog. Sharing the video, the police department wrote, “I am Deputy Goldner with the Ventura County Sheriff’s K9 unit. I’m just letting you all know that if you are gonna take your dog out on a walk on the asphalt just remember that the outside temperature – if it's roughly 77 degrees (Fahrenheit) then the asphalt could be over 120 degrees (Fahrenheit). So a dog’s paws can actually burn within 30 seconds of being on the asphalt.”

Netizens' reactions

The viral post has garnered hundreds of likes and comments. The share count has prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Thank you for the post, most people are oblivious of that and I see it all the time and it’s very hard not to say something, especially the homeless community alone on the Highway". A second user commented, "such a handsome hard-working boy. Well protected with his shoes and sunglasses and vest. Be safe out there today". A third user said, "Great info! Thank you Thor, we will share that on our Running 4 Heroes K9 page!".

Image: Facebook/@Ventura County Sheriff's Office