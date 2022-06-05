US: Cat & Owner Graduate From University Of Texas After Attending Online Lectures Together

Thousand of students were spotted donning a tassel cap and black-yellow robe at the convocation ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin. But a student with a different appearance grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

The post was posted on Instagram by Francesca Bourdier, who recently graduated from the University of Texas. However, she wasn't alone in achieving the milestone, as her adorable pet cat, named Suki, also joined the fresh graduates after attending online classes with its owner as per news outlet Fox7.

Sharing on social media, Bourdier shared heart-warming pictures of her and her four-legged partner dressed up for the graduation ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, “My cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together.”

According to Fox7, Bourdier stated, "I was pretty much at my apartment for most of the time and I had my cat next to me. Whenever I would have my Zoom lecture on, it's like she almost wanted to listen in on it, and she would always just sit by my laptop."

She added, "Suki attended every class she had online right by her side, so Bourdier knew she had to include Suki when graduation came around."

Also, Bourdier was able to buy Suki her cap and gown that matched almost exactly through a quick search online. Bourdier says she wanted to make her cat an honorary member of UT’s spring 2022 graduating class.

'Congratulations you two' say netizens

The post has been doing rounds on the internet since it was shared on Instagram. It has also garnered several likes accompanied by comments. The post has prompted viewers to express their views, "Saw you two on the news and it made my day! Congratulations and much love to Suki!", a user expressed.

Another user spelled, "Omgosh!! This is priceless!! Congratulations to your BOTH". The third user wrote, "Love this! Congratulations to you both".

Image: Instagram/@francescabourdier