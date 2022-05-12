US Cat Owner Gets $125,000 (Rs 95 Lakh) In Settlement After Pet Found To Be Wrongly Fined

A woman in the US has been awarded a $ 125,000 (Rs. 95 lakh) settlement after her cat was wrongly fined for its bad behaviour. The fine includes $30,000 (Rs 23 lakh) over the years for claims that the cat named 'Miska' misbehaved and trespassed other pets in the neighbourhood. The cat belongs to Anna Daineli who hails from Washington.

Tabby Miska was removed from Danieli’s care home back in 2019 after animal control officers complained about the animal. The complaint stated that the cat would freely wander around and harass other animals. Moreover, Miska was also forcefully taken to the 'Kitty Jail' from Danieli's care, as per FOX 11. Also, it was discovered that the animal control officers who made complaints about Miska actually lived in the same neighbourhood as Danieli.

How did Danieli win the settlement?

Danieli was asked to pay penalties when she decided to file a lawsuit against government entities and hoped that she would be reimbursed for the same. Danieli alleged 'governmental overreach' in the lawsuit. Danieli’s lawyer Jon Zimmerman said, “This case was about the unjustified and incredible prosecution of a domestic house cat in Bellevue" in context to the King County and the City of Bellevue settlement. The lawyer also called the settlement "a historic settlement" involving a cat in the state of Washington.

Zimmerman added, "Miss Danieli didn’t even know this individual, who had been the manager of animal control, this individual in her neighborhood had actually been filing these complaints until later on in the case," as per FOX 11. Moreover, Miska’s court battle lasted three years, and violation lawsuits by the Regional Animal Services of King County date back to 2014. Zimmerman, Danieli's lawyer said in 2020, “Miska is the most prosecuted cat in King County and in the City of Bellevue." In response to the statement, Danieli’s legal team was able to seek repayment for costs incurred and also bring civil rights claims against the City of Bellevue. Despite Danieli’s £100,000 settlement, the lawsuit meant changes were made to Bellevue’s City Code as per FOX 11.

Meanwhile, in an official update about the settlement posted to Miska's official website last week, Zimmerman said, "This case exposed how government officials can use their influence and positions to take unjust and unreasonable action against neighbors and other people in their personal lives. This victory affirms that citizens ought to be able to rely on the laws as written, and not on backroom agreements by politicians."

Image: Unsplash