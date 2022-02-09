US Chef Makes Roti In Desi Style; Impressed Netizens Call It 'a Great Job'; Watch

Indian cuisines always maintain a special position when it comes to vegetarian food. A number of times, the video has gone viral showcasing the amazing talent of chefs experimenting with Indian cuisines. However, this time, an American chef tried something which is considered the basic necessity of life in India. In the viral video, the chef put his best effort to make chapati (roti) and, the netizens are impressed with the US chef. According to the Instagram post, the 19-year-old, Eitan Bernath describes himself as a chef, an entrepreneur and an author. Watch the viral video here:

Taking the "simple" and "similar" steps that a person uses in making roti, the teenager chef first added some wheat flour in a bowl and then added some salt and water to knead a soft dough. During the process, he did not use any machines or other electronic tools to knead a soft dough, rather the American chef used his hands to make a dough. In the video, he could be heard saying, "Let's leave the dough to rest for 20-30 minutes to make roti more flabby. Roti is all about touching and feeling it, I don't measure the ingredients." After some time, he returned back and started making roti on desi tawa. Later, he used to cook roti directly on gas flames in order to make roti more flabby. In the end, he put desi ghee on roti and could be seen relishing roti with great fervour.

Social media users flooded the comment section with suggestions-

Meanwhile, the video which was shared with the caption: "If I told you I didn't make this recipe constantly I’d be lying", went viral on social media and garnered over six lakh views. Moreover, netizens also, especially Indian users flooded the comment section with suggestions and their experiences. "He’s so excited about making roti 🫓 😂 I hate making roti, it’s never round," read the comment of an Instagram user, who probably has the same issue who has faced the same issue while making roti for the first time. "Hii I am from India you did a great job! Just a little tip you should add the oil while you are kneading the dough.. also rotis can be a little smaller in size," added the comment of the second user. "Have it with butter chicken or paneer!" wrote the third user.

Image: Instagram/@eitan