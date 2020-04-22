US Citizens Honor Indian Doctor With 100-car Salute, Netizens Left Teary-eyed

In the unforeseen fight with the deadly coronavirus outbreak, doctors, healthcare workers, and essential service providers have emerged as the frontline fighters. People around the world have chosen peculiar yet beautiful ways to express gratitude and recently, Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of RPG Group shared a video of people saying “Thank You” in a special way to an Indian doctor, Uma Madhusudan in the United States.

In the 45-second-long video, Madhusudan can be seen standing outside her home while cars drive past on the road and passengers holding out placards with the message, “Thank you”. The long line of vehicles in front of her home is clearly visible in the clip while the Indian doctor waves at all the visitors who show up to express gratitude for her “outstanding service” amid the global health crisis. The video has garnered over 45 thousand views on Twitter and is leaving hundreds of internet users “emotional” and “teary-eyed”.

Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating Covid patients pic.twitter.com/Hg62FSwzsP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 20, 2020

‘Salute to warriors’

The coronavirus outbreak has now infected over 2.5 million and medical professionals are working in long shifts to cure the patients with a highly contagious disease. Not only are many doctors currently struggling with the shortage of personal protective equipment, but they are also overburdened with thousands of patients needing immediate assistance. Amid these “bleak times”, several netizens called the video shared by Goenka as “beautiful”. One of the Twitter users even said that “doctors are above religion”.

Wow what a salute to out warriors👍👍 — sudhir kumar gupta (@GuptanSudhir) April 20, 2020

Heartening — Harish (@moovbuff) April 20, 2020

That’s amazing a pride movement for india and all the Indians living in other countries . . A huge respect 🙏🙏 — ιѕнωαя ѕнαямα (@ishwarsha27) April 20, 2020

This is what is called true Respect 🙏🙏🙏 — Kabir32 (@Kabir322) April 20, 2020

Simply great — Rajedj (@Rajedj1) April 20, 2020

Very touching 👌🙏 — Prashast Chaturvedi (@PrashastC) April 21, 2020

