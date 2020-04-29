US: Colorado man hits $1 million jackpot twice on the same day

Lady Luck shined twice on a man from Colorado, in the US as he hit the jackpot twice in the same day after playing the same numbers for 30 years. According to media reports, the man identified as ‘Joe B’ by Colorado officials won $1 million Powerball jackpot twice on March 4. Meanwhile, Colorado continues to be torn between protestors demanding 'Free America' and the authorities.

Bought from 2 different shops

According to reports, both the winning tickets were sold in Pueblo at different stores at two different times, but on the same day. Colorado lottery's Communications director, Meghan Dougherty, spilling further details said that ‘Joe B’ had bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening from two different shops, separated by a distance of 1 mile.

Read: UK Woman Wins £500k Farmhouse After Purchasing £2 Raffle Ticket

Read: UK Teenager Wins £2,40,000 On Scratchcard Raffle Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Colorado has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with over 14,316 positive cases and 736 fatalities. According to reports, the Colorado lottery received approval earlier this month to process all the winning tickets above the value of $10,000 at the touch-free, drive-in claims office. To claim the prize money, all winners are supposed to make a prior appointment.

In a similar incident, a 7-year-old Indian national living in Ajman hit the jackpot of $1 million on March 18 when his name was drawn at the Dubai Duty-Free raffle. Kapilraj Kanakaraj, a grade 1 student, held ticket 4234 in series 327, which was bought by his father on February 21. Kanakaraja, the father, hails from Tamil Nadu and has been an Ajman resident for 27 years, as per reports.

Expressing his happiness of winning the cash prize, Kanakaraja reportedly said he could not believe that he became a millionaire. He was thankful for the wonderful blessing bestowed on his family. As far as the cash is concerned, Kanakaraja reportedly said that part of the prize money will go to his furniture shop business and the rest for his son’s future.

Read: 7-year-old Indian Wins $1 Million Jackpot At Dubai Duty Free Raffle

Read: UAE: 1-year-old Indian Baby Wins $1million Jackpot In Raffle Draw

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.