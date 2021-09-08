US Content Creator Grooves To Sidharth Malhotra's Latest Song 'Raataan Lambiyan'; Watch

Bollywood music has a fan following across the globe and a recent viral video of a US-based man dancing to tracks such as ‘Shershaah song Raataan Lambiyan’ has definitely confirmed the craze. While taking to Instagram, Ricky L Pond, who introduced himself as "Dancing Dad with 4 kids" on Instagram, has again created a buzz on the internet by sharing his latest grooves on a recently released Bollywood movie.

While he could be seen dancing solo in some videos, he is also seen dancing with his children in others. In the latest video shared by the US-based content creator, he was seen dressed in a maroon t-shirt and red pants, and displayed upbeat steps with full enthusiasm.

As the video starts, he can be seen moving his legs with the beats of the song. As the video proceeds, he can be copying the steps of the actor, Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, the video uploaded by the US-based content creator is now viral on the social media platform. Since being shared about three days ago, the video has garnered over 9000 views and the count is still going on. Some users applauded his love for Bollywood songs, some even invited him to visit India. Watch the viral video here:

Netizens invited Ricky to visit India after watching his latest love for Bollywood

One such user wrote, "Wowww! Lovely. I'll try this step too." "Awesome my brother Ricky," commented another social media user. Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah is the latest Hindi song sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

The song lyrics were penned by Tanishk Bagchi while music was also composed by Bagchi. From ‘Lagdi Lahore Di Aa’ to ‘gori gori’, Pond has made TikTok duets with some Indian users as well. Apart from Bollywood, the US-based man has also attempted a couple of South Indian steps. His impressive videos have taken the internet by storm and Indian internet users have also lauded his “desi dancing” and further invited him to India. Check out some of his Bollywood dance moves:

(Image Credit: Ricky Pond Instagram)