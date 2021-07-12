Last Updated:

US Cop Arrests Delivery Man At Traffic Crossing, Delivers Food To Customer Himself; Watch

After detaining a DoorDash driver who was on his way to deliver a meal, a police officer went beyond his call of duty by personally delivering food to customer.

US

When a police officer knocks on the door and asks for permission to enter the house, it usually puts the wind up everyone. However, a woman in America was taken aback when her lunch, which se ordered online, was delivered by a police officer instead of a delivery person.

'...have brought your food to you'

The woman had placed an online order for food from a restaurant. However, on his way to delivery, the delivery boy was arrested at a traffic stop. The cop then realised that the woman who had ordered the food must have been waiting at home for the delivery person.

After that, police officer Tyler Williams got her address from the delivery boy and went to the woman's house to personally deliver the meal packet. The woman appeared perplexed in video released by the police department when she saw the police officer at the door. In the footage, the officer can be heard urging the woman not to be concerned. "Are you sherry? Your delivery boy has been arrested so I have brought your food to you," he said.

The woman was taken aback by the officer's reaction at first, but after hearing the whole story, she was relieved and laughed with him while thanking him for the food.

This, however, isn't the first time something like this has occurred. A police officer in the United Kingdom delivered a customer's kebab order to his home earlier in 2020 after a food deliveryman was arrested.

