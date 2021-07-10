US Cop Delivers Food After Arresting Delivery Driver For Traffic Violation | Watch

Opening the door to discover a police officer standing there would normally signal disaster, but for a woman from the United States, it meant nothing more than her meal delivery. When a cop, rather than an online delivery worker, arrived with the food packet, the homeowner was taken aback. It all started when the delivery guy was pulled up for a traffic violation. The woman who ordered food did not, however, miss out on her order from a local Chinese restaurant, owing to the caring police officers.

Officer's bodycam made it a 'viral video'

Officer Tyler Williams of the Jonesboro Police Department in Arkansas went above his line of duty by personally delivering the food he discovered after arresting a DoorDash driver who was on his way to deliver it. A bodycam of the police who witnessed the entire incident made it a viral video, giving internet users a good laugh. Many joked about needing to know the law enforcement agency's online delivery number in order to get their next order.

When Williams knocked on the door, a man who opened it appeared confused to see the cop, according to the department's CCTV. “You don't have to get up,” the officer is heard saying in the footage. "You’re Sherry?…Your DoorDash driver got arrested, so I brought your food to you.” The woman was also taken aback at first, but was soon relieved, laughing with the officer and thanking him for dropping the food.

The video has received over one lakh views since it was shared a few days ago. The video sparked a lot of discussion.

The officer got concerned about the person who had purchased their dinner, according to a police department representative, so he opted to deliver the order to the person's address.

A similar incident of 2020

This, however, isn't the first time something like has occurred. A police officer in the United Kingdom delivered a customer's kebab order after detaining a food delivery worker earlier in 2020. When the delivery worker was arrested in Berkshire, one of the officers noticed the food packet in the delivery person's car and chose to deliver it to the customer's house.

Image- @TheJonesboroPD/Facebook

